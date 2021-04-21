How to improve Iowa’s bottle bill: Raise handling fee, allow grocers to opt

During the coronavirus pandemic, many grocers have stopped redeeming beverage containers. However, the grocers’ lobbyists said they are willing to work with lawmakers on options, “none of which include repealing of the bottle bill,” Miller said.

First and foremost, the handling fee has to be raised, said Troy Willard of the Can Shed based in Cedar Rapids, which has been in business 25 of the 43 years of the bottle bill’s existence. That would help encourage more redemption centers to open and for retailers to partner with them, he said in comments submitted online.

If the solution is money, “there's plenty of money in the system,” Baltimore said, referring to the unredeemed deposits held by distributors. According to some estimates, they amount to between $20 million and $50 million.

Distributors are the only entity in the bottle bill equation that must pay anything more than the 5-cent deposit, said David Adelman, a lobbyist for the Iowa Wholesale Beer Distributors Association. Under the current bottle bill, when distributors collect containers from retailers and redemption centers, they pay a nickel plus a 1-cent handling fee.