Hunt announces he will not seek re-election

Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt announced April 13 at the Shenandoah City Council meeting that he is ready to make an exit from public service. After 16 years, Hunt said he would not be running for a fifth term.

Born and raised in Shenandoah, he has seen a lot of changes within the community. Hunt said Shenandoah has stayed vibrant over the years, initially with the nursery industry and then later with Brown’s Shoe Fit Co., Lloyds, Eaton Corporation, Pella Corporation, and Green Plains.

“We’ve been really blessed over the years,” said Hunt.

During Hunt’s tenure as mayor, he said some notable events that had taken place in Shenandoah were the the water plant project, construction of the downtown Shenandoah Inn and Suites and the downtown fire in 2008.

Before being elected mayor, Hunt had a prominent career serving the public in law enforcement.