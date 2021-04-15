Hunt announces he will not seek re-election

Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt announced April 13 at the Shenandoah City Council meeting that he is ready to make an exit from public service. After 16 years, Hunt said he would not be running for a fifth term.
Born and raised in Shenandoah, he has seen a lot of changes within the community. Hunt said Shenandoah has stayed vibrant over the years, initially with the nursery industry and then later with Brown’s Shoe Fit Co., Lloyds, Eaton Corporation, Pella Corporation, and Green Plains.
“We’ve been really blessed over the years,” said Hunt.
During Hunt’s tenure as mayor, he said some notable events that had taken place in Shenandoah were the the water plant project, construction of the downtown Shenandoah Inn and Suites and the downtown fire in 2008.
Before being elected mayor, Hunt had a prominent career serving the public in law enforcement.
Hunt begin his law enforcement career on the Shenandoah Police Department in 1964 for two years before becoming deputy sheriff for Page County. In 1972, he was elected as Page County Sheriff and was re-elected for a second term in 1976. After serving a second term as sheriff, he returned to the Shenandoah Police Department as the chief of police and remained there until he retired in 1993. After retiring from law enforcement, Hunt served as the Fremont County magistrate for 12 years.
As Hunt ends his 57-year career in public service, he said he wasn’t sure yet what he will do with his spare time, but said, “It’s time to go.”
“I’m too old to go back into umpiring,” said Hunt. Hunt umpired for the Clarinda A’s for 35 years.
Hunt said Shenandoah had been a wonderful place to live and he would like to thank the community.