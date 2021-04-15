Hunt announces he will not seek reelection

Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt announced Tuesday evening that he is ready to make an exit from public service.

After 16 years, Hunt announced during the Shenandoah City Council meeting, he would not be running for a fifth term. Before being elected mayor in 2006, Hunt had a prominent career serving the public in law enforcement.

Hunt begin his law enforcement career on the Shenandoah Police Department in 1964 for two years before becoming deputy sheriff for Page County. In 1972, he was elected as Page County Sheriff and was re-elected for a second term in 1976. After serving a second term as sheriff, he returned to the Shenandoah Police Department as the chief of police and remained there until he retired in 1993. After retiring from law enforcement, Hunt served as the Fremont County magistrate for 12 years.

Born and raised in Shenandoah, he has seen a lot of changes within the community. Hunt said Shenandoah has stayed vibrant over the years, initially with the nursery industry and then later with Brown’s Shoe Fit Co., Lloyds, Eaton Corporation, Pella Corporation, and Green Plains.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve been really blessed over the years,” said Hunt.