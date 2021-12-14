Last month, Ryan Baker, Shenandoah Hy-Vee Store manager, visited the Shenandoah Community School District to donate 1,400 personal-sized hand sanitizers to help the schools during cold and flu season. Also pictured is Shenandoah Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson.
Hy-Vee makes hand sanitizer donation to Shenandoah Schools
Related to this story
Most Popular
A long-ago memory for many that live in Essex was brought back to life this year with the lighting of George Ross’ Christmas train.
Actors with the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group will take the stage next week to support a friend and long-time volunteer at the theatre.
Page County Public Health is making Christmas a little brighter for their clients this year with the help of the Shenandoah Community School D…
(Editor's Note: This article was originally published in the Clarinda Herald-Journal in 2016 to commemorate the 25th Anniversary of the fire. …
Children will have the opportunity to make Christmas memories decorating Christmas cookies and more holiday fun at a new event “Cookies and Co…
Each holiday season, the Sidney United Faith Church sponsors a program called “Presents for Parents.” The program is for Sidney Elementary Sch…
WATERLOO -- The first confirmed case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been found in an unvaccinated person under the age of 18 who lives…
But you’ll still need to keep the hard copy just like now
The Fremont County Conservation Board held a special meeting on Dec. 1 that was slated as a special meeting arranged in order to open sealed b…
Davenport-based Lee Enterprises announced on Thursday morning that its board unanimously rejected a takeover bid from Alden Global Capital.