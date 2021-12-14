 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hy-Vee makes hand sanitizer donation to Shenandoah Schools

  • 0
Shenandoah School Hy-Vee Donation
Photo courtesy Hy-Vee

Last month, Ryan Baker, Shenandoah Hy-Vee Store manager, visited the Shenandoah Community School District to donate 1,400 personal-sized hand sanitizers to help the schools during cold and flu season. Also pictured is Shenandoah Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Renewable energy is Biden's big challenge