Hydrant flushing scheduled in Shenandoah

Officials with the city of Shenandoah have announced dates for the semi-annual flushing of fire hydrants.

The Shenandoah Water Department will be flushing fire hydrants west to east from Ferguson Road south to Sherdian Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 20. All hydrants south of Nishna Road will be included. On Wednesday, Oct. 21, the water department will flush hydrants west to east from Thomas Avenue south to Nishna Road.

During this time, red or brown water is to be expected in the system. It is advised to avoid washing laundry, especially whites, until the water clears, which could be a couple of days. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources highly recommends not drinking the discolored water until it becomes clear.

Flushing hydrants is done semi-annually to clean the water lines and exercise the fire hydrants for fire protection.