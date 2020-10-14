I-29/Missouri River Corridor study underway

The Fremont County Board of Supervisors heard from Supervisor Terry Graham that he had attended an Iowa Economic Development Authority meeting the previous week about the Interstate 29/Missouri River Corridor Study. Graham said the study’s steering committee met in Hamburg, then travelled to Pony Creek in Mills County.

Graham said the committee discussed different aspects of Fremont County and where the county needs to head in the future.

Participants were asked questions like, “What do you love about your county? What would make living here better? What do you envision your community/county looking like in 50 years?”

They were asked to consider challenges and barriers to the things they thought their county needed.

Graham said the study was in its early stages, and in the process of setting up public input meetings and locations for the future.

The committee plans to review comprehensive plans, housing studies and comprehensive economic development strategies (CEDS) already produced during this process.

Graham will continue to update the others on progress as he attends further meetings.