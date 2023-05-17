The T-Birds and Pink Ladies will have you dancing in your seat and singing along with familiar songs as the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group presents “Grease” on the Stan Orton Stage at the Park Playhouse in Shenandoah.

The musical opens on Thursday, May 25 and runs through Sunday, May 28 with show times at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday. If you miss the first weekend, it will return for a second weekend, June 2-4, with showtimes at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Growing up watching the movie “Grease” and seeing the production on stage herself, Shawn Munsinger said the thought of directing “Grease” had crossed her mind, but she knew it would be a “tremendous production” with the iconic music, fast-paced choreography and figuring out how to create the Greased Lightning car. She said when the musical was proposed for the SWITG 2022-23 season, she was asked to direct it and thought, “Why not give it a try?”

After accepting the challenge, Munsinger said the first thing on her to-do list was to figure out how she would create the Greased Lightning car on stage. Then she needed to find a cast.

Going into the tryouts, she knew they would have to cast all high school or college-age actors or actors in their thirties portraying students. She said combing the two age groups wouldn’t work. Luckily she said they were able to find enough interested high school and college-age actors and improvised with a couple of middle school-aged students for a couple of roles. With over 30 cast members, Munsinger said only three of those roles are adults.

With actors from Shenandoah, Sidney, Hamburg, Clarinda, Farragut and Northboro, Munsinger said there are a few new faces on the Park Playhouse stage alongside some very experienced actors.

Shenandoah High School graduate Mason Saner has been in several SWITG productions, one at the Wilson Performing Arts, and a production in high school. As a full-time student at Peru State College, Saner said community theatre is a great way to meet people.

Growing up in a family that appreciated musicals, he said “Grease” was one of the first musicals he watched with his family. Little did he know that one day he would play the character of Danny Zuko.

Saner said portraying the character of Danny Zuko in the SWITG production has been a challenge in several ways and has taken him out of his comfort zone.

“I’ve never really had to play the quote-un-quote cool guy, and I’ve never used a New York or Brooklyn accent,” Saner said.

With a full band as part of the production, Saner said it would be an outstanding show with a talented cast and encouraged everyone to see it.

Shenandoah senior Kaitlyn Widger said she tried out for the character of Betty Rizzo specifically because she wanted to get out of her comfort zone and enjoyed the songs in the script that Rizzo sang.

While the character of Rizzo has challenged Widger, she said it has almost been easier to get into character with a role that talks and acts so differently and is from a different era.

Thinking the choreography would be a challenge for the cast, Munsinger was pleasantly surprised to see them soaking it up, memorizing it and having fun learning the fast dances, including the hand jive. She said they have also found the terminology from the 1950s humorous.

Like a fun history lesson, Munsinger said the cast has enjoyed learning about the 50s and getting into character, finding their own unique spin.

Widger said learning the 50s music and dances has been her favorite part of the production and getting to work with Munsinger.

“I really love her (Munsinger) vision,” Widger said. “She’s just really good at what she does.”

Munsinger said audience members would see many of the familiar scenes from the movie and enjoy the iconic songs they love. She said a few songs were added to the musical not sang in the movie, and they did have to obtain a special license to include a few of the songs written specifically for the movie.

“I assumed the audience would be expecting those iconic songs that they grew up listening to in the movie, so although it was an added expense, we were able to license those extra movie songs and get permission with licensing to incorporate them into our script,” Munsinger said.

The cast includes Emma Baldwin as Emma, Alexa Munsinger as Marty, Kaitlyn Widger as Betty Rizzo, Davin Holste as Doody, Derik Farrell as Roger, Jack Murren as Kenickie, Mikey Waite as Sonny Latierri, Jessi Garrett as Miss Lynch, Megan Calfee as Frenchy, Sophia Adkins as Sandy Dumbrowski, Auri Trowbridge as Patty Simcox, Mason Saner as Danny Zuko, Will Stevenson as Eugene Florczyk, Jeff Hiser as Vince Fontaine, Drew Morelock as Johnny Casino, Annalise McIntosh as Cha-Cha Digregorio and John Henderson as Teen Angel. Chorus/Rydell High Students include Katelyn Darrah, Nali Green and Conor O’Hara. The live band includes Reva Benefiel on keyboard, Eric Whipple on drums, Drew Morelock on guitar, John Murren on bass and Kaelyn Surrell on saxophone. Production team consists of Shawn Munsinger, director; Julie Murren; assistant director, Reva Benefiel, music director; Sue Rodgers, stage manager; Jessi Garrett and John Henderson stage crew; Sherry Kunde, Shawn Munsinger and Julie Murren, Choreography; Pete Francis and Julie Murren, lights and sound; Shawn Munsinger, Julie Murren and Cindy Darrah, costumes; Noble Art by Mariah McCoy, hair; Alexa Munsinger, make-up; Marj Schierkolk, Duane Schierkolk, Shawn Munsinger, Ciara Schierkolk and Julie Murren, set construction.

The cost per ticket is $17 for adults, $15 for seniors age 60 and over and $10 for kindergarten through 12th-grade students. To reserve tickets, call 712-246-1061 or email switg@switg.org. Munsinger said she would consider the show to be rated PG-13 for content.