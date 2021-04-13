IDPH advises vaccine providers to pause administration of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Des Moines - With the announcement from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) this morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has advised that all Iowa vaccine providers pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until more details are confirmed.

The CDC and FDA are reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the J&J vaccine. Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare.

CDC and FDA will provide additional information and answer questions later today at a media briefing. A recording of that media call will be available on the FDA’s YouTube channel.

We will provide an update when we have further details.