IDPH confirms 38 more cases of COVID-19 variant

As of March 17 the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) had confirmed 38 additional cases of the COVID-19 variant, SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7. in Iowa. The variant is often referred to as the U.K. variant because it was first detected in the United Kingdom.

This increase in the number of detected variants comes in part as a result of increasing the number of tests being sequenced by the State Hygienic Lab (SHL) for the B.1.1.7 variant. This increase further supports that we know this variant is circulating here in the state of Iowa, in addition to being found across the United States.

IDPH and local public health have initiated contact with these cases to understand their exposures and recommend mitigation measures. The process includes notifying anyone with whom these individuals have been in close contact. The individuals will be advised to isolate in accordance with IDPH and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance.

“Because current evidence shows the current vaccines are effective against the B.1.1.7 variant, it’s absolutely critical for Iowans to get the vaccine when one is made available to them. As viruses are known to change a bit over time and

