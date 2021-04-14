IDPH halts Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine administration

Des Moines - After an announcement Tuesday morning from the Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) is recommending that all Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine administration in the state should halt until further guidance is issued. IDPH has communicated this guidance to local health officials and vaccine providers throughout the state.

The State is working with local public health and other vaccine providers to substitute Moderna and Pfizer vaccines where Johnson & Johnson has been allocated. IDPH was informed that the Johnson & Johnson allocation to the state will be suspended for the next two weeks. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine represents a relatively small percentage of the allocation Iowa has received to date, so at this time, the pause is not anticipated to dramatically slow the pace of vaccinations in the state.

If any Iowan has received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine within the last month and presents with any of the following symptoms, they should seek medical attention immediately either through their health care provider or urgent care/ER:

Severe headache

Leg pain

Abdominal pain

Shortness of breath

IDPH is not aware of any cases occurring among the Iowans who have received this vaccine.