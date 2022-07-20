iJAG program Business Alliance event scheduled for July 27

Chelsie Reynolds, education specialist for Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates (iJAG) at Sidney High School, is hosting her first ever Business Alliance event on Wednesday, July 27, at 5 p.m. at the Tabor Library. Reynolds is collaborating with the 11th and 12th-grade iJAG program at Fremont Mills, a new program added for this coming school year.

“Basically, it's a meet and greet,” Reynolds said of the event. “Since Sidney is so close to Fremont Mills Schools, I thought we should do this together. Employers, businesses and community members can come to this event to learn about what iJAG is. They’ll find out what we do in the classroom and how awesome iJAG is.”

Reynolds wants people to know it’s not just for Sidney and Tabor.

“It’s for all the surrounding area businesses and community members because we’re all within driving distance. It’s about working with us to better the students all around. Ultimately, the J in iJAG is about getting jobs for the students after graduation and helping them gain financial stability,” she said.

Reynolds said there would be a short presentation about iJAG and an explanation of how businesses can get involved at the start of the event and then plenty of time for questions and answers.

“It will be about employer engagement, ways to connect with students,” she added. “They can come in as speakers, host tours, talk to students and provide job shadows, internships or apprenticeships. It’s about any way businesses can help our students and what can our students do for our businesses.”