Improved fireworks show coming to Star Spangled Shenandoah celebration

The City of Shenandoah is preparing for a spectacular fireworks display for the upcoming July 4th holiday weekend.

With only three weeks to go, Shenandoah Chief of Police Josh Gray said the city's fireworks order had been placed and would come with a pre-arranged layout showing in what order each firework should be set up to launch. Being the first year Gray has helped with the firework show, he said he is grateful for the layout plan.

On Saturday, July 2, the city’s fireworks display will follow a full day of events during the Star Spangled Shenandoah celebration that is hosted by The Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah. The show will take place at dusk out at Sportsman Park.

In early May, Gray and Bryston Dunkeson, who works for the Shenandoah Water Department, attended a certification class in Hutchison, Kansas, to learn the ins and outs of putting on a fireworks display of this magnitude. Along with other volunteers from the Shenandoah Police Department and the City of Shenandoah, Gray anticipates a great show this year. He said this would be the last year the American Legion Post 88 wishes to be involved with the fireworks display as their active members are aging.

Compared to last year's show Gray said there will be about 120 more shells to light. He said the city spent around $4,400 on fireworks but noted the drastic increase in prices. Gray said the average cost of fireworks for large displays went up about 15% from last year, and smaller fireworks purchased at the tents by the public increased by up to 35% from last year. The Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah was able to raise $1,500 this year with donations from Little Waite Lanes, Sorensen Auto and Community 1st Credit Union bringing the total of the fireworks fund to $5,200.

“Hopefully, we have a little bit bigger and better show this year and get more people to stay here in town and come out to it,” said Gray.

Gray said the city has the equipment to shoot off around 2,000 shells throughout a show and hopes to raise enough donations to one day put on a show of that magnitude. He would like to see Shenandoah’s fireworks show grow but said that the increase in prices makes it even more challenging for the city to continue the annual show without donations from the public, let alone grow the show. Gray is in the process of making the donation to the fireworks fund tax-exempt.

Along with the help from the community to fund the show, it also takes a host of volunteers that will spend two days getting everything set up and wired correctly. Gone are the days of lighting each one by its fuse; as Gray said, pushing a button controls the entire show now. He said the shells come with an electronic device and are prewired. Standing at least 75 feet from the shells, Gray and Dunkeson will launch the fireworks by pushing the buttons on an electronic board.

Gray said the largest firework that will be lit during the show is six inches and will go about 1,500 feet in the air. Go any larger than that, and he said those igniting the display are required to stand behind a cement wall that sits near the area where the show is set up.

Throughout the certification class, Gray said they stressed the importance of safety, and he would like to pass that message along to the community by saying, “they’re dangerous, so be careful and keep a close eye on your kids.” Gray said he enjoys fireworks and is glad the community can enjoy them but reminds everyone to be mindful of their neighbors and their neighbor's property, be respectful and follow the guidelines. He also said to be aware of your surroundings, remove litter from the sidewalks and streets, and don’t light fireworks off in dry conditions. When disposing of the fireworks debris, he said to ensure it is cooled down properly so it won’t start a fire.

During the certification course, Gray said one demonstration stuck in his head. He said a watermelon was placed on top of a three-inch firework, and when lit, he said the firework shot through the watermelon up into the air sending the watermelon into many pieces. Gray said the moral of the story or the point they were trying to get across was that the shell does not care what's in its way. He said it's going to go through it and up and do its job, so those lighting the fireworks need to use caution and respect the fireworks.

The current fireworks ordinance for Shenandoah allows fireworks to be launched within city limits until 10 p.m. on July 1-3, until 11 p.m. on July 4 and 1 a.m. on New Year's Eve. Gray said fireworks are prohibited on city-owned property, which includes parks and Sportman's Park, where the city show will be held.

Gray said anyone interested in donating to the fireworks fund could mail or drop off a check to the Shenandoah Police Department or City Hall.

“Enjoy the fourth, have a good time and be careful,” he said.