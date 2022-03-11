Increase to golf fees and dues approved for Fremont County

At their Mar. 2 meeting, after a recommendation from Director Doug Weber and encouragement from the Board of Supervisors, the Conservation Board approved a 2% increase in membership fees, with some adjustments to attain even pricing.

This will raise junior membership from $88.28 to $90. Single membership will increase from $435.49 to $444, and family membership will increase to $630 from the previous $617.93.

The board also approved a 5% increase across the board for cart shed rentals. The new fees would be as follows: gas - $142, electric- $168, and group - $84.

In order to remain competitive, the board opted to make no changes to the current campground fees. Electric sites will continue to be $16 per night, and tent sites will continue to be $8per night.

Membership letters will soon be sent to club members. Changes in fees and dues will be included. The letters will also include reminders about member benefits and information about the planned Apr. 3 clean-up day.

Janice Shanno, Sidney’s high school golf coach, would like to hold two golf clinics for sixth, seventh and eighth grade students on Jun. 18 and Jun. 25. Each clinic would last approximately an hour, and if there is enough interest, both boys’ and girls’ clinics would be held on each day. Ethan Brumbaugh was also interested in holding clinics every Wednesday in June and indicated he’d be willing to work with Shanno. Clinics for different age groups may also be an option.

In other business:

•Financial reports were accepted, which included bills for the sharpening of mower reels.

•Current decision is to leave the golf course open to the public during women’s league nights unless numbers increase.

•Some changes were made to the 2022 Tournament List: Nutrien Ag (CPS) has been moved to Wed., Aug. 17; the Fair Board Tournament was canceled and removed; Sidney Boosters was renamed Sidney after Prom.

•There are still some openings where tournaments could be added to the schedule, but interested parties should contact Director Weber as soon as possible.

•Chemicals and fertilizer for the golf course for this year have been ordered and still came in under budget.

•The board continued to discuss ideas and plans for Earth Day. Walking trails near the archery range need attention, so this might be a project for the day, possibly something to have students get involved with. Any further discussion or action were tabled until the April meeting.

•Weber mentioned that science courses at the school may want to use the stream for class projects or field trip options.

•Board member Rebecca Castle has prepared a list of public programming considerations for review by the board as a starting point for discussion and future planning.

•Castle also noted that the My County Parks website needs some maintenance.

The regular April meeting of the Fremont County Conservation Board will be on April 6 at 5 p.m.