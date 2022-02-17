Initial proposals presented to board by SEA and SSA+ staff

The stress of the COVID-19 pandemic was a significant factor in the SEA and SSA+ proposals for the fiscal year 2022-23.

During the Shenandoah Community School District Board of Directors meeting on Feb. 14, the Shenandoah Education Association and Shenandoah Support Association Plus presented their proposals for the 2022-23 school year.

The proposal from the Shenandoah Education Association (SEA) included an increased base pay from $37,640 to $41,200 for a total proposed percent increase of 7.95% and a dollar amount increase of $554,027. This would include increasing the career increment from 10% to 14% of the base wage and adding $30 to each horizontal and vertical step.

The Shenandoah Support Association Plus (SSA+) proposal included a base salary increase of $1.40 per hour, which amounts to a 7.9644% increase, which is a total of $160,100.08.

Shenandoah Instructors Amy Bopp, Brian Daoust and Toni Bounds spoke to the board on behalf of the SEA.

“We’re here to present our initial proposal tonight,” said Bopp. “We’re also here to honor our positive working relationship with the Board of Directors and address issues that affect our community, our students, our families and all of our staff. We also take the opportunity to collaborate with our partners in education as we start this valuable process.”

Before presenting the proposal, Bopp said there were some areas they would like to highlight.

The SEA said the staff in the district had endured increased stress and sickness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to the shortage of substitute teachers and an increase of staff taking sick leave for themselves or emergency leave to care for family members that are ill, more staff are covering for other classrooms or taking on additional workloads,” said Bopp

Bopp said this additional work impacts teachers’ instructional time for their students and planning time.

“The work is more intense, and the time for instructional planning has been encroached upon by the increase of responsibilities that arise on a daily basis,” said Bopp.

Daoust said the stress over the past couple of years has caused educational professionals in the district to depart.

“Many of our educators are considering leaving our district or the profession entirely, taking with them their content expertise and the systemic knowledge that provides the district with the continuity in reaching its academic goals for our students,” said Daoust.

Daoust went on to say the Shenandoah School District is not alone as other districts face these same challenges.

“So we are competing with our neighboring districts for the more qualified and talented applicants to fill open positions,” said Daoust.

He added that there is a shortage of applicants and a decrease in the number of college students graduating with a teaching degree.

The SEA also pointed out a 7% inflation increase over the past year and said its annual base average only increased close to 1.2% per year over the past decade.

“We’d like the Shenandoah Community School District to be a destination for new staff rather than a stepping stone to the next position that offers a higher salary elsewhere,” said Bopp. “Our community needs to invest in our educational professionals because all other professions are impacted by the instruction in our classrooms.”

The SEA also asked for a one-year extension on a three-year contract agreed upon last year that was effective from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2025. The extension would move the effective date until June 30, 2026. Bounds said during the agreement term, all articles would remain under the current contract except the following: the parties agree that Article XV Wages-Salaries shall be open to negotiate base wages for the 2022-2023 Master Contrac and all the following contract years.

Anita Baker, the chief negotiator for SSA+, spoke during the meeting.

“Today, I am joined by members of our local association,” said Baker. “The mission of our association is to provide an attractive and safe environment for each student. This mission is fueled by attracting and maintaining dedicated staff by providing competitive wages and benefits and a fair, friendly, and supportive work environment.”

Baker said compensation plays a significant role in retaining valuable staff.

“The association has updated the salary provision to make our compensation attractive and competitive to be able to hire and keep the best,” said Baker.

Baker also noted the 7% inflation increase and the increased demands and stress during the pandemic.

“With the effects of the pandemic, we feel compensation for many employers to retain their quality staff is an issue, and the school district is no different,” said Baker.

The agreement presented by the SSA+ would be in effect July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2025, with the ability to reopen the contract on an annual basis for negotiating base wages.

The board acknowledged receipt of the SEA opening proposal and SSA+ opening proposal.

In other business:

The directors approved a salary increase for Kristin Edwards, food service director, to $57,500 for the fiscal year 2022-23 due to the expansion of job duties.

The directors approved the reassignment of Lisa Holmes to board secretary/business office operations specialist for the fiscal year 2022-23 due to restructuring of the business office, $41,600.

The directors approved adding HOSA sponsor to the extra duty assignments with a base of $753.

The directors tabled signatures for the CTE housing project located on Sheridan Avenue until the district received the paperwork from the city of Shenandoah.

The directors approved the consent agenda with a 4-to-1 vote. The following items were included. Personnel request/contracts for Christopher Koontz (probationary) as evening custodian at $13.95 an hour, Dakota Lawson as a van driver at $14.72 an hour, and Jeanette Parsons (probationary) high school associate-level II/III at $12.34 an hour. Contracts for the 2022-2023 school year for Anita Baker, district registrar, $2,100; Addyson Flammang third grade teacher, BA Step 1; Mariah Munsinger, assistant volleyball coach; and Lydia Schmoker, fifth-grade teacher, BA Step 1 pending proper certification. Resignations from Madison Beeck as third-grade instructor and assistant girls basketball coach effective June 20, Whisper Ford (custodian) effective Jan. 31, Wendy Fry (high school science) effective end of school year, Mary Peterson tenth grade sponsor, effective end of school year, Kiley Ryan, wrestling cheer coach, effective end of the season and Sara Wilcox, elementary associate effective Feb. 18. Modifications ($.15 differential) for Tabitha Love, associate-level I to level II/III at $13.99 an hour. The consent agenda also included fundraising requests and grant requests. The grant requests included SIEF Grant to refurbish the outdoor classroom for the fifth-grade science team and preschool team for social-emotional screening assessments. It also included Farm Credit Services Grant for Davis-Rodgers FFA for Meals for the Heartland and Hockenberry Application funding a new stage curtain in the auditorium.

The next regular meeting will be at 5 p.m., March 14.