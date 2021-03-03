Input requested on possible East Gym renovation project in Essex

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dennis said the feedback received during the open house was positive, but there remains a lot of areas that committee members still need to discuss further. He said before the committee can move forward with the project, they have to make sure the facility will have membership support to be successful.

Committee members say the membership fees will support the facilities operating and maintenance costs and hope to draw interest from other neighboring communities that could benefit from the facility. Ohnmacht said grants and fundraisers would fund the renovation project along with $150,000 in seed money. The overall estimated cost for the renovations is $1.2 million.

Retired teacher and coach Dave Jauron recalls walking into the facilities gymnasium for the first time when he accepted a position with the Essex School back in 1962.

“I can remember pulling up out here,” said Jauron. “I was coming out of Omaha. I was student teaching at West Side High School in Omaha. West Side High School was the best school at that time.”

Jauron said he and his wife had no idea Essex would become their forever home. But both had grown up in a small town and knew there were many opportunities for kids in small communities.