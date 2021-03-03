Input requested on possible East Gym renovation project in Essex

A nine-person committee asks for the community’s support before moving forward with a vision to renovate a piece of Essex’s history.
In 1950, a brick building referred to as the East Gym was built next to the school building that once stood on East Street in Essex. This school was later torn down after the construction of the current school building located on Forbes Street was complete, but the East Gym remained standing. In addition to a gymnasium, the East Gym building included an auditorium and additional classrooms.
Over the years, the East Gym was well maintained and the structure remains in excellent condition. The facility which the Essex Community School owns is used for junior high and city youth sports practices and school plays. Members of the community can purchase a membership to use the building for activities such as walking, shooting baskets, playing bags, and pickleball. However, the building cannot be used for large public events without the restrooms being handicap accessible.
With a push to explore the possibility of renovating the East Gym, a committee was organized to oversee the project. East Gym Committee members Doug Ohnmacht and Dennis and Teresa Perry are happy the gym is being utilized but believe it is underutilized, saying there are so many possibilities for the facility.
Additional committee members include Nicole Wenstrand, Sandy Correll, Brian Johnson, Jacob King, Jasmine Glasgo and Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells.
An open house was held at the East Gym on Feb. 20 for community members to tour the building, give feedback to the committee and view rendered drawings of the facility renovated provided by Jerry Purdy, an architect with Design Alliance/Farnsworth Group out of Waukee.
“I think the most important thing is having a viable building for the community to use,” said Wells. “The plan is really well designed and would provide a fitness center for people to come and work out at, a shower facility and a coffee area. It just makes it a much more usable and community-friendly place for people to go and in a small town, you don’t have a lot of those locations.”
The rendered drawings on display at the open house showed opportunities available for people of all ages. The basement would be used as a weight room. The basketball court would remain intact on the main floor, but the courtside bleachers would be removed to allow room for handicap-accessible restrooms, snack and coffee bar and a courtside sit-down area. The stage would be removed along with the bleachers opening up the space to natural lighting from the windows behind the bleachers and making room for cardio machines.
Committee members seem to agree that the rendered drawings would meet the community’s needs but need feedback from the community before moving on to the next phase saying “the renovation project lies in the hands of the community.”
Dennis said the feedback received during the open house was positive, but there remains a lot of areas that committee members still need to discuss further. He said before the committee can move forward with the project, they have to make sure the facility will have membership support to be successful.
Committee members say the membership fees will support the facilities operating and maintenance costs and hope to draw interest from other neighboring communities that could benefit from the facility. Ohnmacht said grants and fundraisers would fund the renovation project along with $150,000 in seed money. The overall estimated cost for the renovations is $1.2 million.
Retired teacher and coach Dave Jauron recalls walking into the facilities gymnasium for the first time when he accepted a position with the Essex School back in 1962.
“I can remember pulling up out here,” said Jauron. “I was coming out of Omaha. I was student teaching at West Side High School in Omaha. West Side High School was the best school at that time.”
Jauron said he and his wife had no idea Essex would become their forever home. But both had grown up in a small town and knew there were many opportunities for kids in small communities.
“I’ve lived here for 60 years and I kinda like it,” said Jauron. “That’s why I’m still here, I guess. They have just as good of an opportunity here as they do anywhere.”
Jauron said there is a lot of pride in the Essex community and he enjoyed teaching and coaching in Essex and if he had it to do over again, he would do the same thing. He feels renovating the East Gym and expanding its usage will be a positive move for Essex.
Wells believes if the renovation project is going to move forward, now is the time to make that happen. With that being said, committee members ask the community to let their voices be heard on the renovation project and future memberships.
“Essex is a great little community and this would enhance the things we can offer people and hopefully, it will attract more people to come to town and stay in our town,” said Wells.