Investigation Leads to K-2 Contraband Discovery at Clarinda Correctional Facility

Last week, security, treatment and medical staff at the Clarinda Correctional Facility began noticing a sudden increase in the number of inmates experiencing symptoms consistent with those that have consumed a narcotic. The prison began placing those with observable symptoms on a restricted status for medical observation and investigation.

Prison leadership requested resources for a large-scale search of the prison in reaction to their observations. Earlier this week, investigators, security staff and K-9 officers from six Iowa prisons and Central Office coordinated a prison-wide investigation and search for illegal narcotics and narcotic-laced materials. At this time, approximately 60 inmates have been found to be involved in consumption, possession or the introduction of K-2, which is a major disciplinary infraction in addition to being a major health concern for inmates and staff due to the effects the drug can have on those that consume it.

Once evidence has been processed, investigators will turn over all evidence they collected to law enforcement for further investigation and prosecution of those connected to the introduction of these illegal substances both inside and outside the prison.