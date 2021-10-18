Iowa Capitol Digest

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Monday, Oct. 18, 2021:
AG GRANTS AVAILABLE: Officials with the state Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship say they are offering Choose Iowa Marketing and Promotion matching grants of up to $25,000 per project to help farmers, businesses and nonprofits increase or diversify their agricultural product offerings.
Applicants can use the grants to try new processing, packaging and sales techniques that add value to the commodities they produce. Individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations living or operating in Iowa may apply for the Choose Iowa Marketing and Promotion grants by Dec. 15.
Preference will be given to small- to medium-size businesses.
Details about the grant program, including what projects and expenses are eligible, the financial matching requirements and an application, are available at https://www.chooseiowa.com/grant-program,
IOWA GUARD GETS MOBILIZATION ORDERS: Officials in the Iowa Air National Guard say about 65 airmen from the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City and 132nd Wing in Des Moines recently received stateside deployment orders in support of Operation Allies Welcome.
The operation is the ongoing effort to bring Americans home from Afghanistan and bring vulnerable Afghans to the United States and support their resettlement.
The Iowa airmen — under the direction of the U.S. Northern Command — will deploy for about 60 to 90 days under federal deployment orders starting in November. The airmen will be helping provide logistical, sustainment and interagency support for Afghan refugees resettling in the United States.
Guard officials declined to provide more details, citing operational security.
The Iowa Air National Guard has about 2,000 airmen who typically serve one weekend and month and two weeks a year.
HALF-STAFF FOR POWELL: Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff until Friday in remembrance of Colin Powell.
Her order was issued in conjunction with President Joe Biden’s proclamation to lower all United States flags to half-staff for the same length of time.
Powell served as the first African American U.S. secretary of state from 2001 to 2005. During the course of his career, Powell also served as national security adviser and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex.
Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.
Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.