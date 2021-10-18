Iowa Capitol Digest

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Monday, Oct. 18, 2021:

AG GRANTS AVAILABLE: Officials with the state Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship say they are offering Choose Iowa Marketing and Promotion matching grants of up to $25,000 per project to help farmers, businesses and nonprofits increase or diversify their agricultural product offerings.

Applicants can use the grants to try new processing, packaging and sales techniques that add value to the commodities they produce. Individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations living or operating in Iowa may apply for the Choose Iowa Marketing and Promotion grants by Dec. 15.

Preference will be given to small- to medium-size businesses.