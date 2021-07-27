Iowa Democrats call on Reynolds to fill seats on state Board of Health

CEDAR RAPIDS — After saying last week they were “appalled” that Gov. Kim Reynolds has not appointed people to vacant seats on the state Board of Health, Iowa Democrats expressed “outrage” at her “failed leadership” Monday.

Her inaction, which makes it impossible for the board to meet because of a lack of a quorum, is “unacceptable,” especially in a pandemic, Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Rep. Ross Wilburn of Ames and House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, said on a conference call with reporters.

Echoing other speakers, Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, called it another example of Reynolds’ “failed leadership.”

The Democrats’ criticism stems from the board’s July 14 meeting being canceled because the 11-member board does not have the quorum required to make decisions. There are seven vacant positions on the 11-member board.

However, a spokesman for the governor said Reynolds makes appointments to boards and commissions as terms expire or when individuals leave their positions.

Reynolds is “actively reviewing applicants to several positions, including to the State Board of Health, which has met quorum requirements for every month in 2020 and from January to June of 2021,” spokesman Pat Garrett said.