Iowa Democrats, Republicans set 2022 midterm caucus date

Iowa Democrats and Republicans don’t agree on much, but they agree both parties will have their 2022 midterm caucuses Feb. 7.

“The Iowa caucuses have always brought our two parties together,” Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said in a joint announcement Friday. “Hosting the precinct caucuses on the same date allows Iowans across the political spectrum to easily participate in this great party-building tradition.”

“We do agree on the importance of holding the Iowa caucuses on the same day,” Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Ross Wilburn said. “It’s a great opportunity for us to engage with Iowans from all different backgrounds.”

Democrats will host county conventions March 26, district conventions April 23 and their state convention June 18.

The GOP will host its county conventions March 12, district conventions April 23 and its state convention June 11.