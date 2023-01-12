Iowa DNR discusses work at Page County parks

The Page County Conservation Board heard from Iowa DNR Fisheries Management Biologist Andy Jansen at its Jan. 10 meeting.

Jansen spoke to the board about the changes at Pioneer Park in the fall and future work on the aquatic vegetation at Pierce Creek and Rapp Park.

“First of all, I want to update you on the renovation we did at Pioneer Park in October. It went really well," he said. "We saw pretty much what we thought we were going to see, lots of carps and lots of bullheads. It was definitely time to hit that reset button and start over. So, thank you for that. We are going to start restocking that this spring and get things going again.”

Jansen told the board that he is required to put together an aquatic vegetation management plan to send to his supervisor for approval and wanted their input as how to proceed.

“There are many different reasons to treat aquatic vegetation. We want to keep things off the docks, provide a clean place to put boats in the water and allow for good fishing," he said. "For Pierce Creek, we do a frond weed treatment in the spring. It gets really thick there and people want to crappie fish, but it gets too difficult because the vegetation is too thick to even get the boat out there. So, we have been getting chemicals and applying it along the boat ramp and that west shore, and it’s working really well.”

Jansen said the cost will be $624 and it is paid for through the Marine Fuel Tax Fund.

In midsummer, the DNR wants to do spot treatment because the American lotus is overgrown.

“What I am proposing this year is to treat six acres along the boat ramp and the west shore in front of the lotus patch so I can get the boat out there and treat the lotus further out," Jansen said. "It will help open another boating lane so people can get their boat off the ramp and out to the main lake. Since it’s about boating, I can try to funnel that through Marine Fuel Tax, as well. It will be $1,220. That's my plan for Pierce Creek.”

Jansen said that work at Rapp Park could look different this year due to the American lotus getting out of hand in the back bay.

“I talked to John (Schwab, Page County Conservation Director) about trying to keep the plant from encroaching into the bigger open area and keeping it away from the boat ramps,” he said, adding that they have been spot treating the front path, but it is getting much thicker and invasive, so it’s proving difficult to get to it all.

Through the DNR, Jansen has worked with drones for this type of situation.

“We are thinking about doing a drone treatment," he explained. "The drone maps where the lotus is, comes back, is loaded with a new battery and with the chemical, then it goes over where it mapped the plant and applies the chemical. The drone can navigate anywhere so it works very well. We would like to do it at more of our lakes this year to see if the application is more effective because it can just get to places that we physically can’t.”

Jansen indicated that nearly 15 acres of the lake would have to be treated at Rapp Park and the total cost would be anywhere from $1,200 to $2,000.

“We are trying to find another operator because the one we used last year is booked solid but it’s about generally $50 to $100 an acre," he said. "We would like to knock it back so all we have to do in the future is small spot treatment that we can get to and can spray it. It’s a new thing, but going out and spraying every year, it feels like we are losing the battle."

Board members asked several questions about habitat, fishing and water concerns.

“The plant does provide habitat for ducks and geese because they like the seeds, but we won’t get all the plants so there will be enough available," Jansen said. "In addition, the application doesn’t affect the fish, so there are no fishing restrictions, but there is a water usage restriction. Since there is not a public water supply at Rapp Park, it is not a concern.”

Jansen told the board that the application would be done later in the summer when the plant is fully grown and germinated. He also stated that the plan is due Feb. 1, but is subject to change.

“I just wanted to present it, hear your thoughts and see what you wanted to put in the plan for now. Nothing is set in stone," he added.

The board made a motion to approve proceeding with the plan.

The board nominated and elected officers for 2023. Mark Marriott will preside as chairman again this year. Whitney Beery was elected vice chairman and newcomer Jane Stimson will serve as secretary.

“I am willing to help," Stimson said as a new member of the board. "I have always been interested in nature and would like to improve our parks so others can enjoy them. I hope I can help you all out.”

In other business, board members approved the claims for month-end December and mid-month January.

Office manager Charly Stevens listed expenses related to vehicles maintenance and repairs, sanitation services, small equipment hand tools, Agrivision and electric usage cost.

The board discussed the review of policies and bylaws. As there were no changes in county policies, board members approved to maintain current policies and bylaws.

The next meeting for the Page County Conservation Board will be Feb. 8.