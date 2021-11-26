Iowa driver’s license going digital next year

“Everybody will still have to have a physical card issued to them. They can just choose to have a mobile version of that on their phone if they would like to,” she said.

“We expect this won’t be for everyone. There may be people who choose not to adopt it or may choose to wait, and that’s perfectly fine,” said Gillett — although there probably will come a time when this will be the accepted norm rather than the exception, she added.

“We anticipate it will take some time before we transition. It will take some time for everyone to get used to having this available through mobile device and have that transition period. We know some states already offer this and are starting to use it,” Gillett said.

Iowa DOT officials are working with technology vendors to address security and privacy concerns inherit with any electronic-based app, and to make sure the new form of digital ID can be accepted by retail establishments and other places where identification or proof of age or address are required.

“Right now those places are taking a physical ID and so there’s a transition that will need to happen to make sure they’re ready to start accepting that via a mobile device,” Gillett said, which will have the same type of bar code that’s on the back of current licenses.