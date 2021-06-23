Iowa GOP decries federal election ‘power grab’

Short of votes to adopt a U.S. House-passed version, U.S. Senate Democrats had accepted changes that would have eliminated provisions dealing with public campaign financing and state voter identification laws but would have preserved other parts expanding early voting, making it easier to vote by mail, designating Election Day as a federal holiday, toughening ethics rules and ending partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts. Despite those changes, the effort stalled under Senate filibuster rules.

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said she opposed the election bill because it showed Democrats were ignoring the needs of families by pushing legislation that put the priority on Washington politicians by attempting to centralize power, politicize the Federal Elections Commission, mandate unlimited ballot harvesting and force taxpayers to fund campaigns. She said her experience as a county commissioner of elections reinforced her trust in state and local officials more than the federal government.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, issued a statement calling the Democrats’ measure more about sending power to Washington than stopping voter suppression.