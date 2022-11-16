Iowa House Republicans to add Education Reform Committee in next legislative session

Iowa House Republicans will create a new Education Reform Committee for the upcoming legislative session, as Gov. Kim Reynolds continues a push to direct millions in taxpayer dollars to private school tuition assistance.

Increasing their majority in the House after last week’s midterm election, Republicans will again hold the policymaking levers next year, and Republicans chairing the 21 committees will have discretion over which bills will be taken up in committees before ultimately coming to a floor vote.

“This group of hardworking legislators is ready to get to work for our constituents,” Republican House Speaker Pat Grassley of New Hartford said in a press release announcing the committee chairs. “Our caucus is strong because of our wide breadth of experience and backgrounds to help us tackle all of the issues Iowans care most about.”

Grassley will chair the Education Reform Committee, which will be a five-member panel that will consider “bills containing significant reforms to our education system,” according to the release.

In an emailed statement, Grassley did not say whether the committee would consider a bill dealing with private tuition assistance. In the 2022 legislative session, Reynolds pushed for a bill to shift $55 million in taxpayer dollars from public schools to private school tuition assistance, but the bill failed to get enough support among Republican House members to pass.

During the primary election, Reynolds endorsed several challengers to incumbent Republicans who opposed the bill, but it’s unclear whether there will be enough support to pass the measure next year.

“The House Republican caucus plans to consider a broad set of education reforms this session,” Grassley said in the statement. “This new committee will allow these important issues to be put in front of the entire caucus for the in-depth discussions they deserve.”

Republicans also considered bills this year that would require schools to post course materials online for parents’ review and prohibit “obscene material” from school libraries.

Reynolds campaigned on reviving school choice efforts, and “parents matter” was a common campaign slogan.

“It is going to be an agenda where you keep more of your money, where our schools are thriving and all parents have choice,” Reynolds said of her agenda after being elected to a second full term on Nov. 8.

Democratic House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights said in a statement that a majority of Iowans believe public money should remain in public schools. In a March Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, 52% of Iowans opposed the proposal, while 41% favored it (https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/news/politics/iowa-poll/2022/03/11/iowa-poll-school-choice-taxpayer-private-scholarship-majority-iowans-oppose-bill-kim-reynolds/9431516002/). Democrats have not announced who from their caucus will be on the committee.

“Iowans don’t care if a new committee in the Iowa Legislature is created to consider the Governor’s voucher plan or other bad ideas like jailing teachers and banning books because it’s just all politics,” Konfrst said. “House Democrats stand alongside Iowans and will oppose any bill that shifts money from public schools to private schools. It’s time to put people over politics.”

Republicans also added an International Relations Committee, which will be chaired by Rep. Eddie Andrews, R-Johnston, and removed the Information Technology Committee.

House Democrats have not yet announced who will serve as ranking members on the committees. The full list of committee chairs is below:

Administrative Rules Review: Rep. Megan Jones, R-Sioux Rapids.

Agriculture: Rep. Mike Sexton, R-Rockwell City.

Appropriations: Rep. Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf.

Commerce: Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta.

Economic Growth: Rep. Ray Sorensen, R-Greenfield.

Education: Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Hull.

Education Reform: Rep. Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford.

Environmental Protection: Rep. Dean Fisher, R-Montour.

Ethics: Rep. Anne Osmundson, R- Volga.

Government Oversight: Rep. Brooke Boden, R-Indianola.

Human Resources: Rep. Ann Meyer, R-Fort Dodge.

International Relations: Rep. Eddie Andrews, R-Johnston.

Judiciary: Rep. Steve Holt, R-Denison.

Labor: Rep. Dave Deyoe, R-Nevada.

Local Government: Rep. Shannon Latham, R-Sheffield.

Natural Resources: Rep. Tom Jeneary, R-Le Mars.

Public Safety: Rep. Phil Thompson, R-Jefferson.

State Government: Rep. Jane Bloomingdale, R-Northwood.

Transportation: Rep. Brian Best, R-Glidden.

Veterans Affairs: Rep. Chad Ingels, R-Randalia.

Ways & Means: Rep. Bobby Kaufmann, R-Wilton.