Iowa House votes to ban ‘un-American’ vaccine passports

DES MOINES — The Iowa House on Wednesday approved fast-track legislation to ban “vaccine passports” that would require the disclosure of whether Iowans have received a COVID-19 vaccination.

The bill, approved 58-35, now goes to the Senate where a committee has approved a companion bill.

“Vaccine passports are unacceptable, unconstitutional and un-American,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Steve Holt, R-Denison, told the House.

“I don’t think Americans are going to tolerate vaccine passport. We’re not Europe. We’re not going to tolerate people not being able to travel without a shot. Not going to happen in America,” he said before the House voted 52-33 to approve House File 889.

The legislation has the support of Gov. Kim Reynolds, who called vaccine passports “an attack on our liberties” that would create a “two-tiered society.”

The House and a companion bill in the Senate, Senate File 610 would prohibit state and local governmental entities from producing identification cards with information regarding whether the cardholder has received a COVID-19 vaccination.