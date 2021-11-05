Iowa joins 10 states in suing over workplace vaccine rules

Under the OSHA directive, workers at larger businesses will have to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or face regular testing. According to U.S. Labor Department guidance, workers who choose the testing option may have to bear the cost, as well as beginning Dec. 5 being required to wear a face mask on the job.

Officials within Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration have been encouraging widespread vaccinations as a way to halt the spread of COVID-19 and end the pandemic.

Last week Reynolds signed legislation that allows employees in private Iowa businesses to claim they are medically vulnerable or have a religious objection to a mandated vaccine based solely on their statements, rather than with the backing by a professional. Under the bill that took effect upon enactment, Iowans who lose their jobs for refusing to comply with an employer's COVID-19 vaccination requirement will still be eligible for unemployment benefits if they are terminated.

On the same day, Reynolds announced that Iowa had joined nine other states in a lawsuit challenging Biden’s vaccine mandate for all workers employed by a federal contractor, which is one-fifth of the nation’s workforce.