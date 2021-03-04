Iowa lawmakers push to beat first deadline

Additionally. committee members voted 9-5 to approve Senate Study Bill 1232, a measure allowing Iowans to purchase and carry firearms without a permit. If adopted, Iowans buying a gun from a federally licensed dealer would still have to either pass a federal background check or present a permit to carry, but firearms purchased from an unlicensed seller over the internet or a gun show would no longer be subject to Iowa’s background check or permitting requirements.

SSB 1232 also would allow some emergency medical responders to carry weapons; allow law enforcement and reserve officers to carry guns on school grounds even if off duty; bar landlords of government-assisted housing from banning firearms; and create a database of organizations approved by the state to train Iowa seeking to carry a handgun.

“What problem are we trying to solve with this bill? Are law-abiding citizens having trouble getting guns?” asked Bolkcom, who pointed to statistics showing spiking sales of firearms in the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, said the problem the bill seeks to resolve is “the infringement of rights. If you have to get permission, that is not a right, it’s a privilege,” he said.