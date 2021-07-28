Iowa Lottery posts record year of ticket sales and prizes

CEO: A ‘safe, local entertainment option’ in pandemic

CLIVE — Iowa Lottery officials closed the books Wednesday on a record-breaking fiscal year that saw new highs for sales of lottery products, prizes to players and proceeds to the state.

Preliminary figures show annual lottery sales for fiscal 2021, which ended June 30, topped $452.6 million, while prizes to players totaled a record $288.9 million. The state’s gambling enterprise generated a record $101.7 million in proceeds to the treasury for the 12-month period.

“The Iowa Lottery delivered on its promise of responsibly generating revenue for important Iowa causes, even amidst an enormously challenging period,” said a statement from Iowa Lottery Chief Executive Officer Matt Strawn.

“Iowans found lottery tickets a safe, local entertainment option as they spent more time at home while navigating a global pandemic,” he added. “The efforts of the Iowa Lottery team and its retail partners were instrumental in safely keeping our operation open for business while exceeding expectations.”