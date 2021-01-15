Iowa National Guard busy at home, abroad in 2020, commandant reports In Iowa, soldiers helped with virus and derecho response

Guard members also supported operations on the southwest border and California wildfires during the past year.

In 2020, the Iowa Guard filled 100 percent of the positions it was allocated, and Corell said it is making efforts to diversify and increase the percentage of women and minorities in its ranks, including leadership.

According to the Guard, Iowa is authorized 6,840 positions in the Army Guard. Eighty-two percent of the soldiers are male and 18 percent are female. Minorities make up 24 percent of the Iowa Guard.

Corell also acknowledged that sexual assaults, sexual harassment and retaliatory behaviors still happen and continue to be a problem for the military and for society.

“I remain committed to holding those who cross the line accountable and am focused on eliminating these actions and behaviors from our ranks,” he said. “Respect, trust and discipline are the foundation of unit cohesion and readiness.”

Leaders, he said, have the responsibility to build and maintain that foundation.