Iowa National Guard orders 9,000 members to get vaccinated

While any soldier who refuses the vaccine without a medical or religious exemption could face options that include reprimand up to being separated from the Iowa National Guard, Waldron downplayed that possibility, saying the organization ultimately “wants all of our service members to continue to serve.”

“We value our service members and what they bring to the table,” he said. “We have trained these airmen and these soldiers for months and for years, and we value them in our organization.”

“The outcomes could vary depending on the service member, whether they follow and look for a medical or religious exemption,” he said.: The outcomes of that either approved or denied could determine the follow on steps from there.

“If someone continues to refuse or (is) not willing to proceed with a vaccination, then there are a number of administrative things that we could do and that could be dependent at the time,” he said. “We will look at different options on an individual basis to determine what is the best for them and what is best for the organization.”