Iowa officials mostly mum on plans to send troopers to border

McClung gave the same response Tuesday to questions about how many troopers would be deployed to either state. As to the duties the Iowa law officers would be performing there, she said: “The size of the deployed team and the short duration of the deployment will be similar in scope to our commitment to other special assignments, such as RAGBRAI and the Iowa State Fair. The Troopers will be performing general law enforcement duties consistent with their training and experience.”

On June 24, Reynolds said she approved the action in response to requests from Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. Iowa is one of seven states so far to indicate their intentions to deploy officers to assist in border security efforts.

Iowa public safety officials indicated at the time that about 25 to 30 sworn members of the department would travel to the border for a deployment expected to last about two weeks. Currently, the Iowa State Patrol has a total of 360 sworn staff with 267 solely assigned to road duty, according to the department.

A department email obtained by WHO-TV last month said that the state “will be soliciting officers to travel to Texas to support this request. We anticipate the travel dates will be July 8-23, 2021.”