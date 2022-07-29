Iowa prioritizing exposed people with limited supply of monkeypox vaccine

The state of Iowa has enough monkeypox vaccines to vaccinate 300 people and is prioritizing individuals who have had an exposure to the virus, Department of Human Services spokesperson Alex Carfrae said on Thursday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized an additional 800,000 doses of a vaccine against the virus to be allocated to states and other jurisdictions on Wednesday.

The administration has not announced how the doses will be divided among the states, and Carfrae said he does not know yet how many doses the state will receive from the latest batch.

“To date, Iowa has accepted every dose allocated to us by the feds,” Carfrae said.

Like the COVID-19 vaccine, the monkeypox vaccine is delivered in a two-dose series, and Carfrae said the state has 600 doses on hand.

Monkeypox is a rare disease caused by a virus which is in the same family as the smallpox virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, and a rash. The disease is rarely fatal.

The current outbreak of the virus has been declared a public health emergency of international concern. The CDC reports 4,907 cases have been confirmed in the U.S. as of Thursday, including 10 cases in Iowa.

It can spread through direct contact, including with infected areas and body fluids, as well as prolonged face-to-face contact and activities such as kissing and sexual contact, according to the CDC.

With low supply currently in the state’s stores, Iowa is prioritizing people who have had an exposure to the virus for a vaccine. As the supply increases, the state may make the vaccine available to those who haven’t been exposed, Carfrae said. Carfrae didn’t specify which groups will be prioritized.

While monkeypox isn’t spread solely through sexual contact, the majority of cases have been among men who have sex with men, according to early studies. The New York City Department of Health has currently limited eligibility to gay or bisexual men, transgender or gender-nonconforming adults who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days.

“As vaccine supply increases, we may make vaccine available [for] pre-exposure prophylaxis,” Carfrae said.