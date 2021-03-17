Iowa property assessments increase in 2020 despite COVID-19 pandemic

It was believed by some that COVID-19 would have a negative effect on the value of real estate. This has not been the case. Due to low interest rates, reduced inventory, and higher sales prices, Page County will see an increase in their property assessments this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Assessment is based on the market value of property, or an estimate of what it would sell for on the open market, as of January 1st the assigned year of assessment. Changes in value this year are due to a change in the market and are not affected by the reappraisal project going on in Page County right now. Any possible changes from that will apply in 2022.

Residential value changes will vary based on location. Based on the sales that occurred in 2020, the median assessment level was 86.22%. The law requires assessors to maintain a median assessment level of 95% to 105%.

In Page County, the median assessment on commercial properties was 75.68%. To be within the state’s allowable tolerance of assessment level, the overall value of commercial property will have to see an increase.