Iowa property assessments increase in 2020 despite COVID-19 pandemic

It was believed by some that COVID-19 would have a negative effect on the value of real estate. This has not been the case. Due to low interest rates, reduced inventory, and higher sales prices, Page County will see an increase in their property assessments this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Assessment is based on the market value of property, or an estimate of what it would sell for on the open market, as of January 1st the assigned year of assessment. Changes in value this year are due to a change in the market and are not affected by the reappraisal project going on in Page County right now. Any possible changes from that will apply in 2022.
Residential value changes will vary based on location. Based on the sales that occurred in 2020, the median assessment level was 86.22%. The law requires assessors to maintain a median assessment level of 95% to 105%.
In Page County, the median assessment on commercial properties was 75.68%. To be within the state’s allowable tolerance of assessment level, the overall value of commercial property will have to see an increase.
The Page County Assessor’s office will be sending out assessment notices to all property classes by April 1st informing them of the January 1st, 2021 assessment. This new value will be the basis for property taxes payable fall of 2022 and spring of 2023. That valuation is used with tax levies set by the local governments and school boards to determine property taxes. An increase in value does not necessarily mean an increase in taxes. Recipients of property tax revenue include cities, counties, hospitals, area schools, assessors, townships, and agricultural extension districts, according to the Iowa Department of Revenue which regulates state tax laws.
To review assessment information, please visit the assessor’s website at: https://beacon.schneidercorp.com/?site=PageCountyIA. If property owners have questions or concerns about their assessment, they’re encouraged to contact the assessor’s office at (712)542-2516. Property owners can request an informal review April 2nd through the 25th, 2021. In addition, a formal petition to the local Board of Review can be made April 2nd through the 30th, 2021. It is recommend property owners contact the Assessor’s office as soon as possible to ensure timely processing of requests.
Petitions to the Board of Review are available in the Assessor’s office, the Iowa Department of Revenue’s website at https://tax.iowa.gov/iowa-property-tax-board-review, and at Page County’s website at https://pagecounty.iowa.gov/offices/assessor/. You can also fill out a petition by going to the Beacon website, find your property, scroll to the bottom of the page, and click on Board of Review Petition.