Iowa redistricting map draws praise, reflects population shift

Looking at the LSA’s map, “I don't know how you can get closer on representation — less than a 10th of a percent away in those congressional districts,” Campbell said. In a state with a population of 3,190,369 people, the difference between the smallest and largest of four congressional districts is 99 people.

“When you look at everything that was done the respect to the Metropolitan Statistical Areas, the respect to keeping counties as whole as possible and those legislative districts, I don't think you could ask for a second map to look any better,” Campbell said.

The LSA did an “incredible job,” added Terese Grant of Grinnell, president of the League, which she reminded the panel had a small role in establishing the current nonpartisan redistricting process.

“So we need to encourage our legislators to a vote to adopt this plan,” she said. “We need to continue to be the gold standard for the rest of the country.”

If lawmakers reject this plan, the LSA will draw another.

It’s unlikely to be better, however, said Pam Mackey Taylor of Marion, a lobbyist for the Sierra Club, Iowa Chapter.