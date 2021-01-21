Iowa’s vaccine distribution prepares for second phase, while first phase slowed

JOHNSTON --- Hundreds of thousands more Iowans are about to become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but demand for the vaccine will outweigh supply early in the process, state officials said Thursday.

Iowa will begin the second phase of its vaccination program the week of February 1, at which time Iowans who work in law enforcement, emergency response, K-through-12 education, and child care will become eligible to receive the vaccine, as will any Iowans ages 65 or older.

However, the number of newly eligible Iowans --- more than 660,000, the state estimates --- will outnumber the number of vaccine doses available, according to state officials, who asked for patience from the public.

“You can see this is no small undertaking,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday during a news conference at Iowa PBS studios. “Iowans will need to be patient. The vaccines will be coming … it’s just going to take some time.”

The state is completing the first phase of its vaccine rollout, which Reynolds acknowledge has been going slower than expected. She said an insufficient allotment of vaccine doses has slowed the process of getting vaccines to nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.