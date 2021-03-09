Iowa Senate approves ‘qualified immunity’ for law enforcement

Sen. Nate Boulton, D-Des Moines, argued that rather than making a “symbolic gesture at best” by passing language that was “almost certainly unconstitutional,” the Legislature would do better in passing “all due care” language included in a recent Iowa Supreme Court ruling.

“The purpose of the legislative process is not to introduce unconstitutional legislation. It does no service to anyone to create a duty or an immunity that we have very clear instructional language from our courts to say that it is not applicable or enforceable,” according to Boulton.

“We recognize that we have law enforcement officers that make split-second decisions in our streets and in our communities to achieve that objection. We also want to make that we have officer that have a qualified immunity that is enforceable, not one that adds less clarity to their jobs and frankly runs the risk of making our communities less safe as a result,” he added.

Also Monday, Iowa senators voted 29-18 to make changes to local regulations over manufacturing housing communities in situations of non-conforming uses when a replacement manufactured home is being placed on a site in the park.