Iowa Senate OKs broadband expansion, creates new crime for livestock ’sampling’

Also, placing a camera or other electronic surveillance device on someone else’s private property would be a crime under the bill.

Penalties range from an aggravated misdemeanor carrying a two-year sentence and fines topping $8,500 to a Class D felony for subsequent offenses that would carry a five-year prison term and a fine of up to $10,245.

Proponents said the measure would protect against biosecurity concerns associated with trespassing and would not come into play unless someone illegally entered someone else’s property.

But critics said the bill’s intent was to create a criminal offense that would have a “chilling effect” on whistleblowers willing to risk entering private property to expose animal-treatment abuse, violations of OSHA regulations or other workplace wrongdoing.

During the subcommittee process, opponents called it an “underhanded” misuse of the legislative process to spring a new “ag law” version that previously was struck down by a federal judge and will be again if the governor signs this bill.

Senators made a minor change in the bill’s language that requires HF 775 to return to the House for final action.