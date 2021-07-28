Iowa State Patrol troopers accomplished mission at the border

DES MOINES — The captain who led 27 Iowa State Patrol troopers volunteering for border security duties in Texas said Wednesday they accomplished their mission to disrupt criminal activities that included smuggling of humans, drugs and firearms by criminals preying on vulnerable people.
ISP Capt. Mark Miller said the Iowa officers deployed by Gov. Kim Reynolds succeeded in making arrests, seizing illegal drugs, firearms and money while assisting people with food, water and other essentials as they encountered challenges facing citizens in this country legally and illegally.
“We’re proud of our troopers,” Martin told a news conference called by Reynolds to provide details of a deployment estimated to cost Iowa taxpayers about $300,000. “They made a difference.”
The Iowa troopers who spent 14 days in the Del Rio area of Texas, from July 8 through July 22, worked long hours assisting their Texas counterparts dealing with a U.S.-Mexico border that is being breached by an influx of illegal immigrants with resulting drug and human trafficking issues, including sex offenses against minors and child exploitation, Martin said. Many of the people fleeing across the border into Texas are in desperate need of water, food and shelter, he noted.
Martin said the Iowans provided a “large visual presence” that helped disrupt smugglers and slow down crimes, which drew constant thanks from local Texans and undocumented people attempting risky border crossings through blistering hot, snake-invested deserts and treacherous river currents.
“The men and women of Iowa showed up. They did their job,” said Stephen Bayens, commissioner of the Iowa Department of Public Safety, which is the umbrella agency for the Iowa State Patrol.
On June 24, Reynolds announced that she planned to deploy Iowa State Patrol officers to the U.S. southern border to aid law enforcement and border security efforts there.
Reynolds said she approved the action in response to requests from Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. Iowa is one of seven states so far to indicate their intentions to deploy officers to assist in border security efforts.
On Wednesday, Reynolds defended her decision to send the Iowa state patrol troopers to the U.S.-Mexico border, saying border security is a federal responsibility that has not been adequately addressed by the Biden administration.
“Because they’re not, we’re stepping up,” the governor told reporters, adding that the cost being covered by Iowa taxpayers is “an investment that I believe was well spent. I think it was the right thing to do.”
After state law officers finished duties connected with the RAGBRAI bike ride this week and the Iowa State Fair next month, Reynolds said she would re-evaluate whether to deploy another group of volunteer state troopers for border security assistance.
Critics have called the Republican governor’s deployment a political stunt and shortly after the governor’s news conference, Araceli Goode and Patricia Ritchie of the Iowa Democratic Party’s Latinx Caucus issued a joint statement saying “we are grateful to the Iowa State Patrol for their professionalism at the U.S/Mexico border and happy to see them home and safe.
“However, Governor Reynolds and the Iowa Republicans continue to use fear to divide us from each other when they know, just like we do, that people who were born here are far more likely to commit crimes than people who are immigrants. This rhetoric is hurtful, dangerous and normalizes hateful actions against Iowa’s Latinx community,” Goode and Ritchie said in their joint statement.