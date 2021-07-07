Iowa to pay out $6.8 million in settlements

Payments authorized by the State Appeal Board to resolve settlements and judgments caused by employee mistakes, workplace misconduct or other damages involving government operations hit an all-time high in fiscal 2008 when $23.5 million was paid to settle claims tied to the Iowa Lottery's TouchPlay program.

In fiscal 2015, the paid nearly $19.6 million to settle claims and judgments brought before the State Appeal Board that include more than $12.3 million to resolve construction issues at the state's maximum-security prison in Fort Madison, while fiscal 2012 saw a spike in claims stemming from the now-defunct state film tax credit program.

On Tuesday, the board approved two settlements for the next fiscal year by approving a $50,000 payment to resolve an injury claim involving the University of Iowa in Iowa City and a $28,500 discrimination complaint brought against the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.

The state agreed to pay $50,000 to the parents of a minor who was injured when she collided with a golf cart operated by a University of Iowa volunteer. The parents of the child claimed the golf cart operator was negligent in operating the vehicle, causing injuries and loss of consortium.