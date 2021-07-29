Iowa troopers ‘made a difference’ on Texas border, leader says

On June 24, Reynolds announced she planned to deploy Iowa State Patrol officers to the U.S. southern border to aid law enforcement and border security efforts there.

Reynolds said she approved the action in response to requests from fellow Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact. Iowa is one of seven states so far to indicate their intentions to deploy officers to assist in border security efforts.

On Wednesday, Reynolds defended her decision to send the Iowa troopers to Texas, saying border security is a federal responsibility that has not been adequately addressed by the Democratic Biden administration.

“Because they’re not, we’re stepping up,” the governor told reporters, adding that the cost being covered by Iowa taxpayers is “an investment that I believe was well spent. I think it was the right thing to do.”

After state law officers finish duties connected with the RAGBRAI bike ride this week and the Iowa State Fair next month, Reynolds said she would re-evaluate whether to deploy another group of state troopers for border security.

Critics have called the deployment a political stunt.