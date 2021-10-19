Iowa weather — rainfall, above average temps and a freeze

Corn, soybean harvest ahead of average

And while warmer than average conditions continued last week, portions of northern Iowa experienced the first subfreezing temperatures of the season, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said Monday.

Virtually all of Iowa’s corn crop has reached maturity, according to the Iowa Crop Progress and Condition report released by the USDA.

Forty-three percent of corn for grain has been harvested, one week ahead of the five-year average. Moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain was 18 percent. Iowa’s corn condition rated 63 percent good to excellent.

Despite the rain showers, soybean harvest reached 70 percent, one week ahead of the five-year average, the USDA said.