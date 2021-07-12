Iowa workforce slowly rebounds as pandemic wanes

The issue is not unique to Iowa. There were just over 161 million people in the U.S. workforce in June, roughly 3 million fewer than the more than 164 million in February 2020, according to federal labor statistics.

But while that national figure is a workforce reduction of 1.8 percent from the pre-pandemic level, Iowa’s drop is much sharper -- 4.6 percent.

“I don’t know who they are but … it has been striking, even more striking than the national numbers,” Bill Boal, an economics professor at Drake University, said during a recent episode of “Iowa Press” on Iowa PBS. “There are still a lot of people out of the labor force who were in the labor force a year ago.”

Debi Durham, the state economic development director, said she has been encouraged by recent increases in the state’s workforce. Although the number of active workers still is shy of pre-pandemic levels, the figure has increased in 10 of the past 13 months.

Through her optimism, Durham conceded the state also faces long-term workforce challenges, as it also did before the pandemic struck.

“We still have to grow Iowa’s population, and we still need to upskill people for industry 4.0 initiatives,” Durham said. “But again, I’m encouraged by what I saw.”