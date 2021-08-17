Iowa working to take in eligible Afghan refugees

Reynolds wants to support Afghans who helped the U.S. government

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday her office was working with federal officials to help relocate eligible Afghan refugees in Iowa who worked for the U.S. government and are now fleeing a country gripped with chaos after armed Taliban forces seized control of Kabul this week.

“We have the capacity. We want to work with them to get them here,” Reynolds said during a WHO-AM radio interview at the Iowa State Fair. “They’ve helped us, helped Americans, and we’re more than willing to help them relocate to Iowa.”

According to news reports, evacuation flights resumed from Kabul’s international airport Tuesday after a frenzied and panic-filled day that saw thousands of Afghans swarm the tarmac, including some who fell off departing planes in desperate attempts to get out of Afghanistan.

The international and domestic fallout associated with the Biden administration’s handling of the phaseout of U.S. troops in Afghanistan after a 20-year presence and the failure of trained Afghani forces to protect their country were playing out as the focus shifted to evacuating Americans and relocating Afghan special immigrant visa recipients to new locations such as Iowa.