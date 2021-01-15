Iowans advise NASA on which satellites should stay in orbit

Hornbuckle devoted around 100 hours to the review process starting last spring, he said, poring over technical specifications of satellites and going through the data they collected. He said he based his recommendations on what’s best for future scientific study.

“We’re representing all scientists who use NASA satellite data because we want to think about what is in the best interest of the scientific community,” he said. “Should we continue with existing satellites or invest in new ones?”

Hornbuckle served as the senior reviewer for the Soil Moisture Active Passive (SMAP) satellite, which determines water stored in Earth’s soil by measuring the microwave radiation emanating from Earth. Hornbuckle has worked on similar satellite projects for the European Space Agency, and he previously validated data generated by SMAP by taking soil moisture measurements at test sites in Iowa. Many private and governmental entities make use of the data gathered by SMAP, Hornbuckle said, and the senior review panel recommended to expand the SMAP mission to include faster data dissemination. Doing so could help the National Weather Service make better use of the data when making weather predictions, Hornbuckle said.