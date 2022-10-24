IRRMA presents Rock for Vets event

The Iowa Rock and Roll Music Association will present a Rock for Vets event at the Wilson Performing Arts Theater in Red Oak at 7 p.m. on Veterans Day — Friday, Nov. 11 — featuring The Iowa Hall of Fame Band.

Band members include Rick Hillyard (Tabor), Dan Sullivan (Shenandoah), Troy Johnson (Omaha), John 'Iowa' Scherle (Wales), John Rogers (Omaha), Barry Clark (Omaha), Janice Hill (Sioux City), Skinny Webb (Red Oak), Kevin Lloyd (Omaha), and Johnnie Bolin (Sioux City.)

"We are grateful for what our veterans have done for all of us and are delighted to show our support for our area veterans”, said IRMMA President Ralph Kluseman.

Tickets are $15 and are available in advance at the Wilson Theater in Red Oak, Red Coach Inn in Red Oak, The Depot in Shenandoah or by calling Rick Hillyard at 712-420-1232 or Bill Hillman at 712-246-9589.

Tickets will also be available the night of the show, or online at eventbrite.com/e/rock-4-vets-western-iowa-allstars-tickets-436092413147.

Admission for veterans is free, though they are asked to purchase a ticket in advance due to limited space, and will be reimbursed at the door. Veterans also eat for free at the Red Oak Eagles at 5 p.m.

There will be a short auction for many locally donated items and a raffle for two guitars signed by either Vince Gill (Eagles, Pure Prairie League) or Jason Mraz (Grammy winning singer songwriter); first winner gets choice. Guitar raffle tickets are also available in advance of the show for $20 from Hillman, Hillyard or at the Depot in Shenandoah.

All proceeds will be divided with the Red Oak Court of Honor, Legion Post No. 067, Red Oak VFW, Shenandoah Veterans Museum and IRRMA. Donations will also be accepted.

This is one of five concerts statewide IRRMA is hosting for Veterans Day this year.