ISEA blasts state ban on school mask mandates

If school districts has the power, Beranek said, some would immediately implement a mask mandate among students and staff while in schools.

Iowa City schools Superintendent Matt Degner said the district has an “advocacy campaign” to encourage appropriate mask use and vaccination.

Wearing a mask is about taking care of each other, Degner said — something he hopes is being instilled in students. The district has not implemented a vaccine mandate for staff because the Iowa Department of Education and Iowa Department of Public Health say they cannot, Degner said.

The Iowa City school board will continue to review COVID-19 health and safety measures at its meetings about every two weeks, said Ruthina Malone, vice president of the school board.

The district is working with Johnson County Public Health to conduct contact tracing of students and staff who have come in contact with a COVID-19 positive person. A close contact will receive a letter with quarantine recommendations.

COVID-19 should be treated like any other sickness such as influenza, pink eye or strep throat, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, which means students are not required to quarantine if exposed.