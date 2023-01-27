ISU Extension and Outreach in Fremont County elects County Extension Officers

SIDNEY — Four officers were elected during the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Fremont County extension council organizational meeting in January. The nine-member county extension council annually elects officers to comply with Iowa law.

Brian Langner of Shenandoah is the newly-elected chairperson. Langner will preside at all meetings of the county extension council, have authority to call special meetings and perform duties as performed and exercised by a chairperson of a board of directors of a corporation. Stacy Burge of Sidney was elected vice chairperson.

Colleen Crom of Randolph was elected secretary and has the responsibility of keeping the minutes of all county extension council meetings and signing required papers for the council.

The council elected Amanda Moore of Randolph to the treasurer position. The treasurer has charge of all of the funds of the county extension council; receives, deposits, pays and disburses. The treasurer insures an accurate record of receipts and disbursements and submits reports to the county extension council.

As elected officials, the county extension council is the governing body of ISU Extension and Outreach. The county extension council, with ISU Extension and Outreach support, hires county staff, manages the county extension budget of approximately $400,000 and helps determine programming.

In partnership with ISU Extension and Outreach, the council provides educational opportunities that bring university resources to the needs of the county and region. Local county extension programs include the 4-H and Youth Development Program, Growing Strong Families and Iowa Master Gardeners.

The county extension office is located at 610 Clay St. in Sidney. To learn more about ISU Extension and Outreach in Fremont County, visit extension.iastate.edu/fremont.