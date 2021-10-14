Jeff Hiser is in the running for Shenandoah mayor

But Hiser sees one of the biggest challenges will be getting people of the community to believe in our city government again so we can all work together and not against each other. “In addition, I also see the lack of housing hurting in the recruitment of new businesses, and the challenge of continuing to make improvements to our community without continually having to increase taxes and pushing the financial burden onto the people of the community.”

Hiser wants to involve residents in the decision-making process. “My door would always be open, and I will listen to the public. We, meaning the people of the community, may not agree all the time but one thing is for sure they will know where I stand on an issue, and I won’t be straddling the fence nor be pressured into making decisions that are not in the best interest of our community and our community members. Secondly, I think having quarterly town hall meetings with the public and listening to concerns, the positives, and letting people know what the city is facing or about a decision that needs to be made in the future is important. I also want the public to feel like they are wanted at a council meeting and able to speak freely without feeling like they may be looked upon negatively for speaking out. The council should also feel comfortable asking questions at their meetings so there is more transparency on the actions being taken by the council. Finally, a mayor needs to be visiting with people in the community whether at the grocery store or an event. Building relationships is vital in not only decision-making but also in developing trust.”