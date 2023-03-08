Marv Belknap, a volunteer for the Veterans Memorial Museum, welcomed a crowd of over 90 people to the museum's first in a series of military-related programs on March 5.

He also had the privilege of introducing Jeff Subko, who was presenting the program "Japan’s Gamble that Ultimately Failed."

“Jeff comes to us with a distinguished military career and a keen interest in World War II history. He retired from the US Navy Reserve as a captain in 2003 following four years on active duty aboard destroyers and 21 years as an intelligence officer," Belknap said.

Subko was an assistant to a senior member of the US Senate Armed Services Committee from 1982 to 2012 and later served as a Department of Defense liaison to the U.S. Congress. In 1988, Subko escorted a Senate delegation to Pearl Harbor and other WWII sites in the Pacific.

Belknap was met with laughter when he said that, when not traveling, Subko can be found in his "bunker" studying battlefields through the hobby of miniature wargaming.

“If we remember just a few days in history, Dec. 7, 1941, is one date that most recall because it marks America’s active participation in World War II," Subko said as he took the podium. "My intent today is to let you know why Japan decided to go to war against the United States, how the events across Europe reinforced their ability to do so and how that attack failed to provide Japan with the decisive material and psychological success they sought. Ultimately, the attack on Pearl Harbor was a gamble that failed.”

He continued to explain that Japan’s goal was to win a short war before the U.S. could fully mobilize, and if they could strike with little or no warning they could win the war at sea in a single pivotal battle. Their hope was that the attack would compel the U.S. to accept their dominance in the Pacific.

“Japan had no plan B. They had to win all or lose big," Subko said. "That’s the definition of a gamble.”

Events in Europe gave Japan the opportunity to attack the U.S., in part due to their access to military bases in French Indochina. As Japan allied itself with Nazi Germany, it opened up possibilities to them once Hitler defeated and occupied France and the Netherlands, Subko said.

He pointed out leadership failures at every level from Washington DC to Hawaii that eventually led to Hawaii being completely unprepared for the surprise attack.

“There was failure to completely communicate the commander’s intent, failure to ensure the intent was understood or followed and failure to enable subordinates to succeed,” he explained.

Subko continued to describe the differences of thought and views of the Japanese threat held by the U.S. Army and Naval commanders, their underestimations of Japan’s willingness to take risks, tactical errors and the inadequate intelligence information sharing from Washington D.C. He also described a variety of reverberations from the attack, but also added reasons how the attack could have had far worse repercussions.

Subko’s shared handouts that included information about the naval balance in the Pacific on Dec. 7, 1941, a detailed timeline of the attack on that date and graphs depicting facts related to ships, maps, military and civilian deaths and military award recipients. He said although there may be many more, he was able to name three local soldiers that he discovered were present during the attack on Pearl Harbor. They were Ervin Bostwick from Riverton, Oscar Hilding from Shenandoah and Thomas Newman of Coin.

Community members took advantage of the time Subko offered for questions after his presentation. There were inquiries about Subko’s take on the war in Ukraine and parallels to today in the area of military readiness and military budgets among a variety of questions about where to find more information about specific servicemen or women, battalions and/or companies.

Subko said he thoroughly enjoys visiting with others and doing his own self-study to learn more about history.

“I’m an advocate of learning about history. I just don’t just read it to read a great story; I would like to get some lessons from it," he said. "I’m really interested in strategy packets and national security mainly for myself but I do enjoy sharing it with others.”

He said that ever since he was a small child, he was interested in history.

“As long as I can remember, I also wanted to be a naval officer and I just kind of pursued that all along," Subko said. "I have had good careers in the Navy and the Navy Reserves. I also worked on Capitol Hill for six years for a senator on the Armed Services Committee, worked with the Department of Defense, so I’ve had my foot into a many things.

"I've been retired for 10 years and, for the first time, I’ve actually had time to really study a lot of things deeply. Since I moved here, I've had the opportunity to do a few of these briefings. I just enjoy putting them together. The challenge is to keep it interesting, keep it simple, yet leave them with something to think about.”

Subko will present another program, titled "Hometown Hero," on March 19 at the Greater Shenandoah Historical Society in the DelMonico room.

“I first did this one in 2019. It has been an interesting evolution," he said. "My wife and I have done a lot of traveling in Europe to see the battlefields, and we were in Normandy on our third or fourth visit and we were in a tiny museum in France watching a documentary film in English about Omaha Beach on D-Day.

"The announcer said ‘rangers on Omaha Beach were commanded by Max Schneider of Shenandoah, Iowa’ and we about fell out of our seats. I had heard of his name for many years but I knew nothing about the guy and had no idea he was from Shenandoah.”

Subko talks about this experience and Schneider in his "Hometown Hero" presentation. He and his wife, Margot, love traveling to Europe and since 1999, they have made 16 trips to battlefields across France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. He shares his interest in history with others through his blog normandytotherhine.com.

A resource Subko found to be very helpful to him is the "Evening Sentinel."

“I found a lot of my information from archives of the Shenandoah Sentinel. It is amazing that it has so much material and news," he said. "The military history for a small town of 5,000 people is incredible.”

Subko shared a story from 2014 when he had the opportunity to visit with a local gentleman, James Sliger, and found that he had been at the battlefield where James served.

“We hit it off and we ended up writing a booklet for his family about his military career," Subko said. "It also turned out that his company commander during the Battle of the Bulge was one of the Army’s official historians for the WW2 battles in Europe and wrote his own book about commanding the company. So there were tons of details I would not normally be able to find about veterans. I really enjoy doing this kind of stuff when someone approaches me and we can find some specific details. It can be done if they give me enough information.”

Belknap said he was very pleased with the turnout for the museum’s first event.

“We hope to make this an ongoing series, and Jeff’s presentation was the first in what we are hoping will be a long series," he said. "Our plan is to do three a year. We are working to get an educational aspect to what we’re all about. We’ve had programs with the high school and would love to do more.

"Through these programs, we hope to reach out to more of the adult population but, of course, students are certainly welcome. We are always looking for local people who have had a distinguished military career or important role in the military and would really love for them to share their story.”