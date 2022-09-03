Joe Beckman presents inspirational message to the Shenandoah community

Kim Leininger, Shenandoah Schools Mentoring coordinator, welcomed a crowd of 150 to the M.A.Y. Mentoring Community and Workforce Development Presentation, held on Aug. 31 at the Elm Street Grill. First National Bank and Green Plains Renewable Energy generously sponsored the meal and Joe Beckman, educational speaker, author and co-founder of Till360 Consulting, delivered the presentation.

“You are all here because you care about our community,” Leininger said. “We want to recognize and thank all of you, as a community, for supporting mentoring in Shenandoah. Whether you’re here as a mentor, a financial or in-kind supporter, you are key to our program. They say it takes a village, and Shenandoah is a phenomenal village in supporting our youth. You make my job easy and fulfilling.”

Attendees were advised to enjoy Beckman’s inspirational message as it relates to the M.A.Y. Mentoring mission.

“We believe the message you hear tonight will have value whether you are part of the mentoring program or not,” Leininger said. “But, no matter why you’re here, tonight is about the inspiration to continue doing what you’re doing.”

Beckman has spoken in educational settings all over the world with one simple mission: to reclaim human connection through his work in schools and communities. He has positively impacted more than one million people worldwide as a keynote speaker at conferences and school districts, through community events and by a video-based advisory curriculum. Beckman shared his energy, sense of humor and passion with all in attendance. His enthusiasm was contagious as he involved his audience in activities and shared what he feels are the most important messages every human needs to hear in today’s world.

Beckman started out sharing a story about being in first grade and having the opportunity to go see his favorite team -- the Minnesota Twins -- at spring training. After being brushed off by a couple of ball players for autographs, his idol, Kirby Puckett walked out to the field.

“So here walks up arguably the greatest Minnesota Twins player ever, Kirby Puckett. I love Kirby Puckett!” he said.

“He came up to me and asked me my name and if I liked baseball. For 30 seconds Kirby Puckett talked to me about baseball. Then, he looked at my mom and asked if she wanted a picture. Of course, she said yes. To this day, that picture of me with my buddy, Kirby Puckett, sits in my office. Here’s the thing, over 35 years later I remember that moment as if it happened 35 seconds ago. Was it because he was a famous athlete? Was it because he was my hero? No. It’s because that is the power of human connection. It’s about getting down on one knee, looking a kid in the eye and making them feel seen and noticed.”

Beckman added that the more he talked to children and adults, he realized that Puckett taught him something that day.

“Those moments of human connection matter,” he explained. “It’s the foundation of any kind of impact we’re going to have in this world. It’s about quality relationships, and how we treat each other as adults within a community sets the tone for how kids treat each other in a school. If we want kids to treat each other with kindness, respect, and to stand up for what is right and create a sense of belonging, we need to create the same darn thing.”

That message and more were shared within the Shenandoah community this past week through assemblies with teachers and with students at the K-8 building and the high school.

“Tomorrow I’m going to talk to your K-8 students,” Beckman said. “I want them to think about their legacy and how they want to be remembered, and ask themselves if the choices they’re making are in line with the person they want to be remembered for.”

Beckman shared that he wants to inspire students to be a difference maker rather than a “difference taker” or a “difference faker.”

“The goal is about how can we shift from a taker or faker to a maker?” he said. “One of the phrases that is key for tomorrow is that it’s the small things. It’s not about changing the world but it is about changing one person’s day. I will challenge them, not to be perfect, but to be better.”

At the high school assembly, Beckman discussed with students the key phrases from the first three chapters of his book, “Just Look Up.” He described the message: “The chapter ‘Love You’ is about self worth, ‘Push Through’ talks about resilience and ‘Just Look Up’ is about the all-important human connection.”

Beckman also expressed how it is essential to share our failures, not just our successes. He said that sharing failures helps make connections and allows a child to realize that his or her mentor is real.

“And you’re showing them that it’s okay to fail and that if you do fail and fail often, you’re still going to turn out okay,” he said. “It shows people you don’t have it all figured out and you still made it. Maybe a student is thinking there might be hope that I can get out of this mess I’ve made of myself. Stories are the ultimate neutralizer. At the end of our day, I believe our impact has a whole lot less to do with our intelligence and a whole lot more to do with our humanness.”

After pointing out the difficulties that cell phones can create, Beckman described his Caveman Screen Time Plan. He shared statistics about the use of technology by today’s youth and urged parents to construct a policy with their children about cell phone usage whether it is his plan or not.

“This plan includes ‘non-negotiables,’ which are hard and fast rules that cannot be messed with, ‘Sacred Spaces’ that indicate when and where the phones can be used and ‘Create Connections,’ which provides opportunities to connect through technology in a positive way with friends and family,” he said.

“Is your phone a tool or is your phone a companion? A tool is something you use to solve a problem and then put it away. A companion is someone you can’t live without. If we want kids to improve their human connection, I think it’s incredibly important that we model what we ask when we give them the power of the internet.”

Through activities, songs, anecdotes, laughter and tears, Beckman delivered a genuine, uplifting message that encouraged his audience to “Just Look Up.” He challenged the audience to apply what they learned from his message in their home, in their own life and also apply it to their own heart.

“To break it all down, we are here on this planet to use our God given abilities, talents and energies to leave it a better place,” he said.