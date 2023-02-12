After a week-long celebration, students and the community of Essex gathered to see the Essex Sweetheart King and Queen crowned Saturday night.

During the coronation on Feb. 11 that followed a week of fun activities for the students at the Essex School, crowns were placed upon the heads of John Staley as he was crowned Essex Sweetheart King and Olivia Baker as she was crowned Essex Sweetheart Queen.

Similar to Homecoming Week, two attendants, a boy and a girl, were chosen from the freshman, sophomore and junior classes to represent each class. From the senior class, three girls and three boys were selected as King and Queen candidates. Then, the high school as a whole voted on who would be crowned the Essex Sweetheart King and Queen. The coronation was held between the middle and high school dances in the Trojan Hall cafeteria.

Class attendants were freshmen Mariska Kirchert and Ashton Bright, sophomores Hunter Steinhoff and Cash Seaman and juniors Taylor Haynie and Kaden Peeler. Senior king and queen candidates were Matt Givens, Nic Givens, John Staley, Olivia Baker, Tori Sampe and Natalie Taylor.

Instructor Kathleen Johnson said Essex Sweetheart Week has been “a longstanding tradition.” She said it is a fun way to “break up the monotony of the long season of winter” and rejuvenates school spirit for the students.

Throughout the week, Johnson said middle and high school students have daily “Brain Breaks” and dress-up days, and on Friday, a scavenger hunt along with other games and dancing. She said the week included a Macho Mania Volleyball game and a Middle School volleyball tournament.

Johnson said the junior and senior volleyball players were the coaches for the Macho Mania volleyball game and drafted their teams from a list of high school boys who wanted to participate in the game. She said freshman and sophomore volleyball players served as line judges, referees and scorekeepers. Then two senior boys served as commentators for the game.

Students also gathered for a pep rally, and a dance for middle and high school students was held on Saturday. She said most of the activities are for the middle and high school students, but the elementary students are invited to the Macho Mania volleyball game and pep rally and sometimes participate in the dress-up days.

The Essex Sweetheart Week was organized by the high school student council members and their sponsors, Brenna Craig and Johnson.